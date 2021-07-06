Shafqat Mahmood advises students to stop making Twitter trends as its ‘waste of time’
Web Desk
12:50 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
Shafqat Mahmood advises students to stop making Twitter trends as its ‘waste of time’
ISLAMABAD – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood Monday advised protesting students to stop demanding exams cancellation with different trends as it is waste of time.

Speaking with a prime host, the ruling party leader advised Pakistani students to spend precious time on exams preparation rather than protesting with different tweets on the microblogging platform Twitter.

Exams won't be canceled or postponed this year as the board papers of matriculation have already started in Sindh and will also commence in Punjab from July 09. ‘There is still time left for exam preparation’, he stressed.

The education minister has been the fodder of memes on social media due to controversy related to physical exams.

Last month, Federal Minister announced that board students would appear for the exams in elective subjects only and these examinations.

It seems that the announcement shocked the students as they have repeatedly demanded the cancellation of the exams since the announcement.

On Sunday, Twitter was flooded with tweets from students who are requesting the Pakistan Army to intervene and have the exams canceled.

Students of all boards have demanded that top army officials discuss the matter with the education ministry and the National Command and Operation Centre since the federal education minister and other relevant authorities have turned down their requests to cancel the exams.

Surprisingly, more than 1.4 million tweets have been posted as students cited different excuses to cancel the exams. 

