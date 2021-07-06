Justice Ameer Bhatti takes oath as 51st LHC Chief Justice

LAHORE – Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court at the Governor’s House on Tuesday.

He took the oath a day after the retirement of Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered the oath to the CJ at a ceremony at the Governor’s House.

Reports suggest that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers, other Lahore High court judges, and lawyers attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier, the ministry of law and justice had issued a notification regarding the appointment of Justice Bhatti as the LHC chief justice. He was appointed the LHC’s additional judge in May 2011 and will retire as the Chief Justice in March 2024.

Before serving in High Court, Justice Ameer had served as Member of American Bar Association, General Secretary High Court Bar Association Multan, and Member of International Bar Association London.

He also served as legal advisor to various Government and non-Government Organizations including WAPDA, House Building Finance Corporation, and Multan Development Authority (MDA).