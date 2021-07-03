Citizens travelling aboard to get Moderna vaccine: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD – Moderna vaccine will help citizens intending to travel abroad for work and study to countries that are only accepting some specific Covid vaccines, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said Saturday.

Taking it to Twitter, the NCOC Chief said US President Joe Biden's progressive policy on Covid-19 is appreciated. ‘Received 2.5 million doses of Moderna sent by US govt. This will [be administered to] particularly those who have to travel for work or study to countries which are only accepting certain vaccines’, the tweet reads.

The statement from the ruling party leader comes following the shipment of 2.5 million doses of the Moderna Covid vaccine from the US via the COVAX global vaccine initiative and UNICEF.

‘The United States Mission to Pakistan is pleased to share these safe and effective vaccines with the people of Pakistan,’ said US Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler. She added that ‘these vaccines will save lives and help Pakistan emerge from this crisis, which has devastated so many families and communities in both our countries. A vaccinated public will also help bring back the economic and social interactions.’

It further added that the US has already delivered nearly US$50 million in COVID assistance through their partnership with the Pakistani government in addition to the vaccine received today.

Since the start of the inoculation drives in different countries, hundreds of overseas Pakistanis have been stranded here as Saudi Arabia along with some other countries are not accepting certificates of the Chinese-manufactured vaccines while most of the doses in the South Asian country being given are Chinese.

Earlier, Asad Umar warned that Pakistan may be hit by the fourth wave of virus infections if people stopped being cautious. ‘In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program, the fourth wave could emerge in Pakistan in July,’ he tweeted.