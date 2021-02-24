Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,196 new cases, 50 deaths
Web Desk
09:00 AM | 24 Feb, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,196 new cases, 50 deaths
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 50 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,196 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,708 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 574,580.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,964 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 538,207. The total count of active cases is 23,665.

British councillor suspended after flying to ... 09:36 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

MANCHESTER – A local politician in United Kingdom who allegedly breached Covid-19 restrictions by flying to ...

At least 256,741 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 168,891 in Punjab 71,282 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 43,753 in Islamabad, 19,004 in Balochistan, 9,955 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,954 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,269 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,301 in Sindh, 2,053 in KP, 494 in Islamabad, 293 in Azad Kashmir, 199 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 38,453 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 8,790,986 samples have been tested so far.

Afghanistan kicks off COVID-19 vaccination drive ... 07:36 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

KABUL – Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday launched coronavirus vaccination drive across the country ...

More From This Category
PM Imran meets Sri Lankan president, discuss ...
11:05 AM | 24 Feb, 2021
Pakistan, Sri Lanka vow to strengthen cooperation ...
09:25 AM | 24 Feb, 2021
Pakistan's NA approves bill against corporal ...
11:02 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
Pakistan's Imran Khan holds extensive ...
09:44 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
Pakistan Army kills terrorists involved in murder ...
09:19 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
Pakistan invites Sri Lanka to join CPEC
08:07 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taranay by PSL – Pakistan Super League releases first ever music album
05:26 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr