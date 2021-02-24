Pakistan, Sri Lanka vow to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD/COLOMBO – Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to strengthen enduring partnerships to advance the shared objectives of peace, stability, and economic prosperity in South Asia.

The understanding reached in one-on-one meeting between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo. Both sides reaffirmed working together across a broad range of areas.

Head of both states acknowledged the immense opportunities and vast potential for mutually beneficial collaboration in the areas of trade and investment, IT and human resource development, agriculture and science and technology, security and defense cooperation, and tourism.

It was also agreed to keep the momentum of high-level exchanges between the two sides.

PM Imran Khan underscored Pakistan's commitment to peace. The premier also underlined the need for constructive engagement by all sides to promote a political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

Khan also tweeted about the Sri Lanka tour, the premier wrote It's a pleasure to be back in Sri Lanka again. My earlier two visits were on cricket tours in '75 & '86. We had interesting conversations on a wide range of issues of mutual interest. I want to especially thank Mahinda Rajapaksa for the gala dinner this evening.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also tweet about the development, he wrote during our bilateral discussions earlier this evening, Prime Minister Imran Khan and I agreed to work closely towards enhancing our bilateral cooperation in the economic sector and a number of other areas including trade, investment, science, technology, defense, and education.