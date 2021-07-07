Pakistani politicians grieved over death of Dilip Kumar

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar passed away Wednesday at the age of 98, leaving fans sad in South Asia.

Thousands across the world, including notable actors, actresses and other celebrities who enjoyed his films over the decades, are paying tribute to the legend.

People in Pakistan too showed their adulation for Kumar, especially Pakistani politicians, who took to social media to recall his achievements and express their love for the actor.

President Arif Alvi took to Twitter and expressed his condolences to the family and fans.

He wrote, “Sorry to see Dilip Kumar (Yusuf Khan) depart from his worldly abode. An outstanding actor, a humble man, and a dignified personality. Condolences to the immediate family and his huge family of admirers. May his soul rest in peace. اِنَّا لِلّٰہِ وَاِنَّآ اِلَیْہِ رَاجِعُوْنَ.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved of the death of legendary actor. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when project launched. This is the most difficult time - to raise first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts.”

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Dilip Kumar. He said that Peshawar’s Yusuf Khan reigned for many years in Bollywood as Dilip Kumar and today, left the world in the form of a legend.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے صدر اور قائد حزبِ اختلاف شہباز شریف کا دلیپ کمار کی وفات پر اظہار افسوس



Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said he found Kumar, in his encounters with the actor, a “charming personality”.

اداکار یوسف خان المعروف دلیپ کمار کی وفات پراظہار افسوس



دلیپ کمار ایک عہد ساز فنکار تھے؛ انکا متبادل ممکن نہیں۔



اپنی ملاقاتوں میں بھی میں نے یوسف خان کو ایک سحر انگیزشخصیت پایا۔



Dilip Kumar passes away

Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja hospital, confirmed the Bollywood legend had passed away Wednesday.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip saab,” Faisal Farooqui - a family friend - posted on the actor’s official Twitter.

With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.



Born on December 11, 1922 in Peshawar (now in Pakistan) as Mohammad Yousuf Khan, he began his film career in 1944 with Jawar Bhata.

The versatile actor, who would have been 99 in December, is survived by his wife of 75 years, Saira Banu.

Condolences poured in from political, social and cultural circles in India and Pakistan as they mourned the loss of the actor.