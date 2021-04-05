Students have a request for Shafqat Mahmood as NCOC discuss schools' closure, exams tomorrow

05:41 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Students have a request for Shafqat Mahmood as NCOC discuss schools' closure, exams tomorrow
Share

ISLAMABAD – Students have once again taken to twitter with demands of extension in schools’ closure and cancellation of exams as the Pakistan’s top anti-COVID body set to meet on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Sunday announced on twitter that education and health ministers will be meeting at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday (April 6) to decide whether to open or further close educational institutions.

He further said that exam situation will also be discussed at the meeting.

“Whatever is decided will be a collective decision of the country’s health and education authorities & NCOC,” he wrote.

The government had closed all schools in Covid-19 hotspots from March 15 till March 28 but the closure was extended till April 11 due to rising number of coronavirus cases.

Now, the students are demanding the government to cancel all board exams, saying they are afraid of deteriorating health situation in the country and not well-prepared.

Their demand is trending on twitter as #ExamCancelHoga. Here are some viral posts;

Petition filed in SHC to ban 5G over health ... 11:28 AM | 5 Apr, 2021

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) Monday issued a notice to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) ...

More From This Category
‘Drug addict’ – Mobile gamer kills three ...
06:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Maryam Nawaz takes COVID-19 test again as she ...
06:00 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
PM’s initiative ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ to ...
04:45 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
How to stay fit in Ramadan, PM Imran tells ...
06:19 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
WATCH – Misbah ul Haq's wife shares mid-air ...
02:02 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Lahore: CTD foils major terror bid on Easter ...
01:27 PM | 5 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19
05:05 PM | 5 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr