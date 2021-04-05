Students have a request for Shafqat Mahmood as NCOC discuss schools' closure, exams tomorrow
Share
ISLAMABAD – Students have once again taken to twitter with demands of extension in schools’ closure and cancellation of exams as the Pakistan’s top anti-COVID body set to meet on Tuesday.
Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Sunday announced on twitter that education and health ministers will be meeting at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday (April 6) to decide whether to open or further close educational institutions.
He further said that exam situation will also be discussed at the meeting.
Education and Health Ministers will meet at the NCOC Tuesday to decide whether to open or further close educational institutions. The exam situation will also be discussed. Whatever is decided will be a collective decision of the country’s health and education authorities & NCOC— Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 4, 2021
“Whatever is decided will be a collective decision of the country’s health and education authorities & NCOC,” he wrote.
The government had closed all schools in Covid-19 hotspots from March 15 till March 28 but the closure was extended till April 11 due to rising number of coronavirus cases.
Now, the students are demanding the government to cancel all board exams, saying they are afraid of deteriorating health situation in the country and not well-prepared.
Their demand is trending on twitter as #ExamCancelHoga. Here are some viral posts;
#ExamCancelHoga— Batman (@jharlu123) April 5, 2021
Ya Allah exams cancel karade....🤲🤲🤲🤲
Ameen🌹🌹🌹🌹⚘⚘⚘⚘ pic.twitter.com/lzZZgQf6WL
#ExamCancelHoga— Abdullah❁(AM) (@Me_Gareeb_hun) April 5, 2021
Students to shafqat mehmood
exams cancel krdo wrna!!!!! pic.twitter.com/V0nxJuovfW
I wish to see this news again, inshaAllah. @ImranKhanPTI @Shafqat_Mahmood sir kindly help students.#ExamCancelHoga pic.twitter.com/EdhPkAVcs1— DANIYAL SHEIKH (@idaniyalsheikh) April 5, 2021
#ExamCancelHoga— Sidra Mehmood (@Sidra__Mehmood) April 5, 2021
Inter and matric students to @Shafqat_Mahmood
Exam cancel kro wrna : pic.twitter.com/juBUUFErAS
Petition filed in SHC to ban 5G over health ... 11:28 AM | 5 Apr, 2021
KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) Monday issued a notice to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) ...
- ‘Drug addict’ – Mobile gamer kills three family members, ...06:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- How to stay fit in Ramadan, PM Imran tells Pakistanis via telephone ...06:19 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Maryam Nawaz takes COVID-19 test again as she feels unwell06:00 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Students have a request for Shafqat Mahmood as NCOC discuss schools' ...05:41 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Senate adopts resolution to provide free Covid-19 vaccine to public05:30 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal tests positive for coronavirus04:10 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Freedom - Justin Bieber unveils new album tracklist03:49 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities wish Saba Qamar on her birthday03:13 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021