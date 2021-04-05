How to stay fit in Ramadan, PM Imran tells Pakistanis via telephone (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – The fitness regime of the current Prime Minister Imran Khan is no secret and this time he shared his Ramadan fitness routine with everyone during the telephone session with the public on Sunday.

When asked about his routine during the holy month of Ramadan, the cricketer-turned-politician replied that he always does the workout before breaking the fast. We all should keep pumping our muscles before breaking the fast as it is quite healthy doing so, the premier said.

Adding that keeping fast without exercise is a total waste of the holy month, Khan added saying a person needs both physical and mental energy and exercise is the key for it.

Khan also took a jibe at couch potatoes that spend the entire holy month just by sleeping. It is not less than a disaster, he added.

Prime Minister on Sunday directly interacted with the general public via telephonic session and answered the queries on national television.