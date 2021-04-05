‘Drug addict’ – Mobile gamer kills three family members, passerby in Lahore

LAHORE – A man, who is reportedly a player of mobile phone game, killed four people including three family members in an area of the city after his mother asked him to stop using drugs.

The incident happened in Nawa Kot locality where the suspect named Bilal, who used to consume crystal methamphetamine aka ‘ice’, got furious when he was advised to quit the addiction.

The enraged mobile gamer opened fire killing his brother, sister, sister-in-law and a passerby.

His brother, Ali, and sister Maria died on the spot while his sister-in-law Neelum and passerby Zahid were taken to hospital where they both could not survive.

However, the suspect’s mother was also injured during the incident and she is said to be in a critical condition.

The suspect has been arrested and he has confessed to killing them.