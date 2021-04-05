Dananeer Mobeen’s new version of #PawriHoRahiHai goes viral (VIDEO)

Pakistan social media sensation Dananeer Mobeen has come out with another version of “Pawri ho rahi ha” video.

Dananeer took to her Instagram handle and posted the new video of “Pawri ho rahi ha helium balloon version”. In the video, she sucks a lungful of helium out of a balloon and saying her famous line “Pawri ho rahi ha” that makes her voice sound hilarious.

The new social media sensation uploaded the video with a caption, “#pawrihoraihai helium balloon version. My first time doing helium.” The video went viral in no time.

The 19-year-old became an overnight sensation after her five-second-video ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ went viral across subcontinents.