PIA plane carrying 1 million doses of Sinovac vaccine lands in Islamabad
Share
ISLAMABAD – Another flight of Pakistan's national flag carrier, carrying one million doses of Sinovac vaccine from the Beijing, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday.
More flights of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) are expected to airlift more consignments of Covid-19 vaccines procured from China by the end of this month.
The South Asian country has so far received over 11 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines comprising of Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino procured from China including others through COVAX programme.
Punjab extends lockdown till May 30 fearing spike ... 10:47 AM | 16 May, 2021
LAHORE – The Punjab government Saturday extended the period of Covid lockdown till May 30, however, businesses ...
Meanwhile, Pakistan reported at least 76 new deaths and 2,379 fresh cases due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 19,543 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 877,130.
- India reports 4,077 new Covid deaths as UP police try to keep sacred ...10:47 PM | 16 May, 2021
- OIC resolution calls upon Israel to stop rights violations, terrorism ...09:52 PM | 16 May, 2021
- PIA plane carrying 1 million doses of Sinovac vaccine lands in ...08:49 PM | 16 May, 2021
- Biden phones Netanyahu, Abbas as death toll in Israeli airstrikes on ...07:54 PM | 16 May, 2021
- Cyclone Tauktae – Heavy rains kill 4, affect over 42,000 in Sri ...06:14 PM | 16 May, 2021
- ‘New beginnings’ – Ghana Ali all set to tie the knot01:19 PM | 16 May, 2021
- MD Glam on why women should say no to skincare products made from ...10:01 AM | 16 May, 2021
- Ayeza Khan celebrates 9 million Insta followers in style10:06 PM | 15 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021