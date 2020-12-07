Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs10m to buy warm clothes for protesting farmers
Web Desk
03:58 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs10m to buy warm clothes for protesting farmers
Share

Famous actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been an enthusiastic supporter of the farmers, who are protesting and currently negotiating with the Central Government to have three farm laws revoked.

Joining the farmers’ protests at the Delhi border on Saturday, the 36-year-old also donated 10 million Indian rupees to purchase warm clothes for the protesters.

Dosanjh also was heard addressing the gathering at one point. “Hats off to all of you farmers, you have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers’ issues shouldn’t be diverted by anyone,” he was quoted as saying. 

Adding on he said, “We have only one request from the Centre... please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and the entire country is with farmers. This agitation is about farmers. Things are twisted on Twitter but the truth is that farmers are protesting peacefully, nobody is talking about bloodshed here.”

Punjabi singer Singga revealed in a video posted on his verified Instagram account that Diljit had donated Rs 1 crore towards the cause, without making a big deal out of it. Expressing his gratitude, Singga said in Punjabi, 

“Thank you brother, you gave Rs 1 crore for the farmers, for their warm clothes, and nobody knows. You didn’t post about it. Nowadays people can’t shut up after donating Rs 10.”

Bollywood stars join farmers to protest Modi-led ... 03:22 PM | 7 Dec, 2020

NEW DELHI – A number of Indian celebrities have been showing support for the protesting farmers as their sit-in ...

More From This Category
Bollywood stars join farmers to protest Modi-led ...
03:22 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
UK Queen and Prince Philip among first to get ...
01:51 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
Indian Army chief makes first visit to KSA, UAE
11:39 AM | 7 Dec, 2020
Sana Khan and hubby in IoK for honeymoon, (PICS & ...
06:00 AM | 7 Dec, 2020
Remembering Junaid Jamshed on 4th death ...
02:24 AM | 7 Dec, 2020
Mahira Khan is "working on Sundays" – and Aima ...
07:49 PM | 6 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs10m to buy warm clothes for protesting farmers
03:58 PM | 7 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr