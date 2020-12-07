Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs10m to buy warm clothes for protesting farmers

Famous actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been an enthusiastic supporter of the farmers, who are protesting and currently negotiating with the Central Government to have three farm laws revoked.

Joining the farmers’ protests at the Delhi border on Saturday, the 36-year-old also donated 10 million Indian rupees to purchase warm clothes for the protesters.

Dosanjh also was heard addressing the gathering at one point. “Hats off to all of you farmers, you have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers’ issues shouldn’t be diverted by anyone,” he was quoted as saying.

Adding on he said, “We have only one request from the Centre... please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and the entire country is with farmers. This agitation is about farmers. Things are twisted on Twitter but the truth is that farmers are protesting peacefully, nobody is talking about bloodshed here.”

Gal PYAR Di Kariye.. Dharm Koi V Ladai Ni Sikhaunda..🙏🏾



Hindu-Sikh-Muslim-Isai-Jaini-Bodhi



Sab Bhara Ne 1 Dujey De 🙏🏾



BHARAT ES KAR KE HEE DUNIA TE VAKHRA AA.. KION KE ETHEY SAB PYAAR NAAL REHNDE NE 🙏🏾



— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 6, 2020

Punjabi singer Singga revealed in a video posted on his verified Instagram account that Diljit had donated Rs 1 crore towards the cause, without making a big deal out of it. Expressing his gratitude, Singga said in Punjabi,

“Thank you brother, you gave Rs 1 crore for the farmers, for their warm clothes, and nobody knows. You didn’t post about it. Nowadays people can’t shut up after donating Rs 10.”