Three awarded death penalty for raping woman in GB
Web Desk
04:01 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
Three awarded death penalty for raping woman in GB
Share

GILGIT – A Gilgit court on Monday sentenced three accused to death after they were found guilty on subjecting a woman to sexual abuse in Gilgit Baltistan’s Shigar.

The convicts, identified as Abid Hassan, Sakhawat and Asghar were also directed to furnish a fine of Rs1 million each.

They are charged for sexually abusing the woman for seven months. The court wrapped up the trial proceedings within a month by hearing the case on daily basis.

9th grade student gang-raped in Sheikhupura 06:49 PM | 26 Nov, 2020

SHEIKHUPURA – A student of ninth class was allegedly gang-raped by four unknown suspects in an area of the city ...

Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan Chief Court Malik Haq Nawaz had taken notice of the incident after it came to light.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident was filed on September 20, while the trial began on November 20.

Faisalabad woman arrested in maid torture case 10:59 AM | 7 Dec, 2020

FAISALABAD – Police have arrested the woman involved in beating up an 11-year-old maid Sadaf in Faisalabad. The ...

More From This Category
Interior minister gets a trial shot for Covid-19 ...
03:42 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
PM Imran Khan under fire for sharing GB photos ...
04:26 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
Woman, who accused Babar Azam of abuse, survives ...
03:00 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
PMC to announce MDCAT 2020 results on December 16
02:31 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
PM Imran vows to intensify fight against drugs
01:31 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
Lahore’s Walton Airport to be shifted out of ...
12:45 PM | 7 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs10m to buy warm clothes for protesting farmers
03:58 PM | 7 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr