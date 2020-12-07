Three awarded death penalty for raping woman in GB
GILGIT – A Gilgit court on Monday sentenced three accused to death after they were found guilty on subjecting a woman to sexual abuse in Gilgit Baltistan’s Shigar.
The convicts, identified as Abid Hassan, Sakhawat and Asghar were also directed to furnish a fine of Rs1 million each.
They are charged for sexually abusing the woman for seven months. The court wrapped up the trial proceedings within a month by hearing the case on daily basis.
Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan Chief Court Malik Haq Nawaz had taken notice of the incident after it came to light.
A first information report (FIR) of the incident was filed on September 20, while the trial began on November 20.
