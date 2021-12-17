China promises high-quality development of CPEC
Web Desk
09:10 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
China promises high-quality development of CPEC
Share

ISLAMABAD – China has again reiterated to work with Pakistan to promote the high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor to promote regional connectivity and economic integration.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said this in a written reply in response to a comment made by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi about the Belt and Road Initiative and CPEC.

The spokesperson said it promotes connectivity and makes important contribution to global trade facilitation and economic growth.

Couple of months ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that making the Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone (KCCDZ) part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would prove a game changer and make Karachi a port city on a par with the port cities of the developed world.

Earlier, Pakistan and China agreed to include the multi-billion dollar KCCDZ part of the CPEC framework.

According to an official statement issued by Pakistan on Saturday, "The monumental decision was taken during the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on CPEC, held on 23rd September 2021 at Islamabad and Beijing."

PM Imran underscores importance of making Karachi ... 10:55 PM | 26 Sep, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that making the Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone (KCCDZ) part of ...

More From This Category
US acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts to meet FATF ...
11:51 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
Flight, train operations suspended as smog ...
11:18 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
Sanctions, assets freeze cripple Afghanistan's ...
10:18 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
Covid-19 takes 14 more lives in Pakistan
08:40 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
PML-N’s Rana Saleem defeats PTI’s Noreen Daha ...
11:40 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
Pakistan-West Indies ODI series postponed after ...
08:19 PM | 16 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veena Malik's new dance video goes viral
05:25 PM | 16 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr