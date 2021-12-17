China promises high-quality development of CPEC
ISLAMABAD – China has again reiterated to work with Pakistan to promote the high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor to promote regional connectivity and economic integration.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said this in a written reply in response to a comment made by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi about the Belt and Road Initiative and CPEC.
The spokesperson said it promotes connectivity and makes important contribution to global trade facilitation and economic growth.
Couple of months ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that making the Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone (KCCDZ) part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would prove a game changer and make Karachi a port city on a par with the port cities of the developed world.
Earlier, Pakistan and China agreed to include the multi-billion dollar KCCDZ part of the CPEC framework.
According to an official statement issued by Pakistan on Saturday, "The monumental decision was taken during the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on CPEC, held on 23rd September 2021 at Islamabad and Beijing."
