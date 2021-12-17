Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 December 2021
09:33 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 124,700 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 106,910 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 98,000 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.114,308.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 124,700
|PKR 1,440
|Karachi
|PKR 124,700
|PKR 1,440
|Islamabad
|PKR 124,750
|PKR 1,440
|Peshawar
|PKR 124,800
|PKR 1,440
|Quetta
|PKR 124,850
|PKR 1,440
|Sialkot
|PKR 124,700
|PKR 1,440
|Attock
|PKR 124,700
|PKR 1,440
|Gujranwala
|PKR 124,700
|PKR 1,440
|Jehlum
|PKR 124,700
|PKR 1,440
|Multan
|PKR 124,840
|PKR 1,440
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 124,700
|PKR 1,440
|Gujrat
|PKR 124,700
|PKR 1,440
|Nawabshah
|PKR 124,700
|PKR 1,440
|Chakwal
|PKR 124,700
|PKR 1,440
|Hyderabad
|PKR 124,700
|PKR 1,440
|Nowshehra
|PKR 124,700
|PKR 1,440
|Sargodha
|PKR 124,700
|PKR 1,440
|Faisalabad
|PKR 124,800
|PKR 1,440
|Mirpur
|PKR 124,700
|PKR 1,440
