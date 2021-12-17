Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 December 2021
09:33 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 December 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 124,700 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 106,910 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 98,000 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.114,308.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 124,700 PKR 1,440
Karachi PKR 124,700 PKR 1,440
Islamabad PKR 124,750 PKR 1,440
Peshawar PKR 124,800 PKR 1,440
Quetta PKR 124,850 PKR 1,440
Sialkot PKR 124,700 PKR 1,440
Attock PKR 124,700 PKR 1,440
Gujranwala PKR 124,700 PKR 1,440
Jehlum PKR 124,700 PKR 1,440
Multan PKR 124,840 PKR 1,440
Bahawalpur PKR 124,700 PKR 1,440
Gujrat PKR 124,700 PKR 1,440
Nawabshah PKR 124,700 PKR 1,440
Chakwal PKR 124,700 PKR 1,440
Hyderabad PKR 124,700 PKR 1,440
Nowshehra PKR 124,700 PKR 1,440
Sargodha PKR 124,700 PKR 1,440
Faisalabad PKR 124,800 PKR 1,440
Mirpur PKR 124,700 PKR 1,440

