UK Queen and Prince Philip among first to get Pfizer vaccine shot

LONDON – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip will be among the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

The United Kingdom was the first country in the world to grant the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorisation. Due to their age, the Queen aged 94 and Prince Philip aged 99, are in the first group identified for vaccination. Frontline health staff, people over the age of 80 and care home workers will be the first to get the vaccine that was approved by the UK’s regulator on December 2.

The monarch and Prince Philip are expected to accept the offer of the vaccine on the advice of their doctors.

However, the MailOnline citing senior sources reported that the monarchs will not get preferential treatment, instead, would 'wait in line' during the first wave of injections, as it will remain reserved for people over-80s and care home residents.

It is reported that the fears are prevalent regarding anti-vaxxers, and the Queen's endorsement could help promote the good cause and quell uncertainties of the public.

Meanwhile, the Queen will be celebrating Christmas at Windsor Castle for the first time in 32 years.

The palace spokesman said in a statement, “Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor. Like everyone they hope things will get back to normal in 2021."

The Queen has been staying at Windsor Castle since March, while Prince Philip has been there since retiring from public duties in 2017.