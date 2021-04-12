Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-12-Updated 09:30 AM
09:33 AM | 12 Apr, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 12, 2021 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|152.70
|153.60
|Euro
|EUR
|180.50
|182.50
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|209
|211.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|41.55
|42.20
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.45
|41
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|114
|115.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|120
|122
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.70
|40.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|112.50
|114.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- Lahore declared Pakistan’s ‘first polio free city’01:08 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- FM Qureshi in Berlin to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations ...12:39 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- PAKvSA: Shaheens looking to keep momentum against depleted Proteas in ...12:13 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Journalist, activist IA Rehman passes away at 9011:47 AM | 12 Apr, 2021
- PM Imran lauds overseas Pakistanis for remitting over $2bn for 10th ...11:17 AM | 12 Apr, 2021
Legendary Abida Parveen and Raga Boyz new song ‘Ghareeb Nawaz’ is out
10:26 AM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Nora Fatehi rocks the stage with her bold dance moves (VIDEO)10:45 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
- Video of Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz swimming in pool goes viral04:49 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani student’s documentary bags top prize at global ...03:31 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021