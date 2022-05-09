Former captain Rashid Latif appointed Director Cricket Operations of Kashmir Premier League 

07:02 PM | 9 May, 2022
Former captain Rashid Latif appointed Director Cricket Operations of Kashmir Premier League 
ISLAMABAD –  At KPL headquarters Islamabad, President KPL, Mr. Arif Malik, has announced that Rashid Latif cricket coach, and former wicket-keeper captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team will now take charge as the new Director Cricket operations of the Kashmir Premier League. 

In his official statement, President KPL, Arif Malik said, "After the prodigious success of KPL season 1, I have no doubt that Rashid Latif is the right man to shoulder the responsibility of taking KPL to the new heights of modern world Cricket. 

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Rashid Latif Said: "I am excited about this opportunity and can’t wait to really get started. I am passionate about cricket and really looking forward to helping the cricket in Kashmir grow even better and bigger. We have a lot of talented young players in Kashmir and I aim to bring maximum number of young talent to be inducted in the league as their first introduction to global cricket opportunities and platform."

Furthermore, he stated that I know there are many hurdles but I am ready to take the challenge and focused to make KPL amongst the best leagues in the world.

