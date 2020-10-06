COAS Bajwa for ensuring highest levels of readiness amid emerging threats 

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasised to ensure highest levels of readiness for effectively responding to emerging threats, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), army chief stated this while interacting with officers and med during his visit to Skardu.

COAS appreciated the troops’ high morale, operational readiness under challenging environment and harsh weather conditions.

On arrival at Skardu, COAS was briefed on latest situation and operational preparedness of FCNA troops deployed along LOC.

Later, COAS visited Gilgit and inaugurated state of the art Software Technology Park , an initiative of Special Communication Organisation( SCO).

#COAS visited Skardu and Gilgit today. On arrival at Skardu, COAS was briefed on latest situation and operational preparations of FCNA troops deployed along #LOC. Interacting with officers and men, COAS appreciated their high morale, operational readiness (1/4) pic.twitter.com/Y4aKjtJYks — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 6, 2020

The facility will help create environment for research and innovation in the fields of IT and defence communication by honing and harnessing the skills of our brilliant youth. It will serve as a trigger for development of cyber industry in the area.

Acknowledging efforts of SCO, army chief said that establishment of IT clusters in remote areas will have a great effect by encouraging innovation and digitisation.

Earlier, on arrival at Skardu, COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.