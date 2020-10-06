COAS Bajwa for ensuring highest levels of readiness amid emerging threats 
Web Desk
08:32 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
COAS Bajwa for ensuring highest levels of readiness amid emerging threats 
Share

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasised to ensure highest levels of readiness for effectively responding to emerging threats, said military’s media wing on Tuesday. 

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), army chief stated this while interacting with officers and med during his visit to Skardu. 

COAS appreciated the troops’ high morale, operational readiness under challenging environment and harsh weather conditions. 

On arrival at Skardu, COAS was briefed on latest situation and operational preparedness of FCNA troops deployed along LOC. 

Later, COAS visited Gilgit and inaugurated state of the art Software Technology Park , an initiative of Special Communication Organisation( SCO). 

The facility will help create environment for research and innovation in the fields of IT and defence communication by honing and harnessing the skills of our brilliant youth. It will serve as a trigger for development of cyber industry in the area.

Acknowledging efforts of SCO, army chief said that establishment of IT clusters in remote areas will have a great effect by encouraging innovation and digitisation.

Earlier, on arrival at Skardu, COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.

More From This Category
Attock woman raped in front of her son by a taxi ...
03:30 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Punjab police officer martyred during encounter ...
01:06 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Punjab approves necessary amendments in Local ...
12:55 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Indian troops kill three Kashmiri youth in IIOJ&K
12:46 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi takes charge as new ...
12:29 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
International Oil Trading Company BB Energy ...
12:09 PM | 7 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Imran Ashraf expresses gratitude over receiving nomination in HUM awards for ‘Ranjha ...
03:11 PM | 7 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr