Hammad Azhar blames Sindh govt for hike in flour prices

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar blames Sindh government as people of Sindh were buying expensive wheat due to the Sindh government's faults.

Federal Minister of Industries and Production tweets that the Sindh government had released close to 6,000 megatonnes of wheat per day, falling short of its promise to release 10,000 megatonnes per day. It also started its releases late in season compared to other provinces.

Flour prices down from Rs.1036 per 20 kg bag on 22nd Oct to Rs.979 on 26th Nov, a drop of 6%. This drop would've been much more if Sindh prices had reduced to level of Punjab where avg price is around Rs.860. Against national avg price of Rs.979, prices in Sindh averaged Rs.1061. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) November 30, 2020

Lambasting at the Sindh government, Hammad added that due to these two reasons the people of Sindh were purchasing "expensive flour" compared to other provinces in Pakistan.