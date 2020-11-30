Hammad Azhar blames Sindh govt for hike in flour prices
03:49 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Hammad Azhar blames Sindh govt for hike in flour prices
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar blames Sindh government as people of Sindh were buying expensive wheat due to the Sindh government's faults.

Federal Minister of Industries and Production tweets that the Sindh government had released close to 6,000 megatonnes of wheat per day, falling short of its promise to release 10,000 megatonnes per day. It also started its releases late in season compared to other provinces.

Lambasting at the Sindh government, Hammad added that due to these two reasons the people of Sindh were purchasing "expensive flour" compared to other provinces in Pakistan.

