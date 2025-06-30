Sting® turns up the volume, taps into F1 craze with a nationwide hunt to the grand prix

KARACHI — In a bold new chapter of audio-led storytelling, STING® is turning up the volume with the campaign that kicked off its global association with Formula 1. Through #F1soundslikeSting, the brand is inviting fans across the country to join a first-of-its-kind audio hunt, where the roar of adrenaline isn’t just heard, it’s lived.

The challenge is simple: hear the STING sound in the wild, tag @StingPakistan, and share where you heard it – from digital spaces to your daily commute. A few lucky fans will be rewarded with an unforgettable experience at the Grand Prix.

With its sharp, high-pitched sonic cue, lifted from the visceral power of a real F1 engine and transformed into the now unmistakable “STINNGGG”. STING is creating moments that cut through the noise. Whether in a YouTube pre-roll, a podcast transition, the hum of a radio ad, or the distant echo from a street race, the sound is showing up everywhere, subtly, playfully, and provocatively.

The campaign was designed to go beyond traditional advertising, evolving into a nationwide audio phenomenon that taps into the emotional power of sound. Built on the insight that sound captures attention before anything else, STING® set out to shift the narrative from passive consumption to active engagement. Rather than asking fans to simply spot a logo, the campaign encourages them to stay alert, tune into their surroundings, and be part of a collective moment of discovery. This interactive approach positions the Sound of STING as more than just a brand cue. By weaving itself into everyday soundscapes, STING® used audio as a spark for excitement and action, calling on fans across Pakistan to chase the thrill.

The campaign reflects a broader shift in how STING is building relevance with youth by integrating itself into moments of movement, content, and community. Instead of relying on traditional formats, the brand is engaging with fans through creator reactions, social storytelling, and by being present on digital and radio platforms.

Already, the campaign has sparked waves of buzz across social media, with creators and fans alike asking, “Did you hear that?”, turning STING® into not just a drink, but a sound that signals speed and hype. To join the nationwide hunt, fans simply need to comment under the official STING® Instagram post, sharing where they heard the STING sound. Each comment becomes an entry into the competition, giving participants a chance to win tickets to the Grand Prix and become part of this high-octane moment. *T&Cs apply.

Running from June 27 to July 13, the campaign calls on fans across Pakistan to stay sharp and stay listening, because if you catch the sound of STING, it could be your ticket to the Grand Prix. This isn’t just any race, it’s Formula 1, and you could be there, live.