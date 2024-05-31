Search

Inspire-Create-Connect: Khoj Resorts Hosts Photography Workshop in Skardu

31 May, 2024
Inspire-Create-Connect: Khoj Resorts Hosts Photography Workshop in Skardu

SKARDU - A photography workshop and exhibition in the picturesque Village of Shigar, near Skardu city, gathered photographers and visual artists from different regions for an enthralling experience of creativity blended with innovation.

Named “Inspire-Create-Connect,” the free photography workshop led by Sony Ambassador Asmar Hussain in collaboration with the Gilgit Baltistan Photographer’s Association on April 14th attracted like-minded travel enthusiasts and photographers to hone existing skills and pitch fresh ideas.

The event, held at the Khoj Resorts, welcomed 30 local participants alongside resort guests. It allowed them to showcase their talents and expertise while utilizing cutting-edge Sony gear.

An interesting aspect of the workshop was the participation of women from different walks of life, including photographers and content creators. This made a powerful statement, shattering traditional norms and highlighting their role in the art world.

By participating and engaging, women demonstrated resilience and talent and promoted the message of women's empowerment within the community, inspiring others to break barriers. This was unusual, considering that in a community steeped in tradition, women’s participation sparked a vibrant dialogue, igniting flames of inspiration for all to behold.

The workshop was conducted with a vision to inspire the local community to learn from the best in town and showcase Skardu's breathtaking hidden treasures to the outside world.

A photography exhibition was also part of the event. It featured Pakistan's beauty through local and international perspectives and grabbed the attention of locals and visitors alike, who were left spellbound by the artistic marvels on display.

The exhibition was a mega success in terms of turnout and in terms of fostering an environment of creativity and awareness among the pupils of Skardu and Gilgit Baltistan. Many of them affirmed their intention to participate in future events as visitors, artists, and painters.

Those who attended the exhibition were mesmerized by pieces of art by Asmar Hussain, Abrar Khawja, Ali Noori, and Mahmood Waziri. The line-up also featured Yawar Talib, Qammer Wazir, and Emtiaaz Hussain, who are all diverse in their style and acumen.

The artists briefed the visitors about their artistic excellence and areas of interest. They guided the attendees with utmost dedication to instil in them a passion for arts, photography, and illustration.

The visitors termed the exhibition a unique experience that helped them learn contemporary trends in the arts and motivated them to transform their mental imagery into paper for all to behold.

                           

