Indian Army troops unprovoked CFV martyr 5 innocent civilians in Nikial Sector: DG ISPR
Associated Press of Pakistan
12:24 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
Indian Army troops unprovoked CFV martyr 5 innocent civilians in Nikial Sector: DG ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI - Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Monday said the Indian Army troops targeted civilian population along the line of control (LoC) in unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) and martyred five innocent civilians.

In a tweet, the ISPR DG said as many as five civilians including two innocent boys and two elderly women got injured due to Indian Army troops unprovoked CFV in Nikial Sector, along LoC, targeting civil population late last night.

He added that Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.

More From This Category
Indian Army troops unprovoked CFV martyr 5 ...
12:24 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
Rain, wind thundershowers forecast for most parts ...
10:10 AM | 6 Jul, 2020
Chinese team appreciates Pakistan for dealing ...
04:03 PM | 19 May, 2020
Pakistan easing lockdown restrictions slowly, ...
04:03 PM | 4 May, 2020
Woman martyred in latest ceasefire violation by ...
08:44 PM | 9 Jan, 2019
Int’l Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference to be ...
12:19 PM | 18 Nov, 2018

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dreams are the first place where you see yourself as a successful person: Yumna Zaidi
05:39 PM | 6 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr