Geo reporter accused of acid attack plot in London

LONDON – Murtaza Ali Shah, a senior reporter for GEO News in the UK, has been accused of plotting an acid attack and causing criminal damage to the car of Asad Ali Malik, a reporter for City42 (C42 News), in London.

As per media reports, Asad Malik publicly accused Murtaza Ali Shah of serious misconduct outside the flats owned by the Nawaz Sharif family in London.

According to Asad Malik, the incident occurred in London, outside the Avenfield Apartments, an area known for being home to numerous high-profile Pakistani politicians and public figures. Asad Malik has claimed to the media that Murtaza Ali Shah was involved in harassment, making threats, and even plotting to carry out an acid attack against him. In social media footage, Asad appears visibly upset and states that he had called the police while at the scene.

The videos show Asad speaking with police officers in London, explaining the situation and pointing towards Mr. Shah, who was standing on the same road outside the Sharif flats. Asad Malik explained that he decided to call the police after Mr. Shah threatened to throw acid at him, caused criminal damage to his car, and harassed him and his family at their home. This incident took place on June 2, 2025.

The videos show the London police arriving at the scene and speaking with Mr. Murtaza Ali Shah, during which Mr. Shah’s statement is recorded. Asad Malik has informed the media that the police are investigating Mr. Shah concerning these allegations, stating that the investigation is ongoing.

Asad Malik’s claims quickly gained attention, particularly among Pakistani news viewers and diaspora communities in the UK. Questions were sent to Murtaza Ali Shah and C42 management for comment, but no response was received. A representative from GEO TV stated that they are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.