LHC rejects Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday turned down the bail petitioned filed by PTI founder Imran Khan in eight cases related to May 9 violence.
A two-member bench headed by Justice Shehbaz Rizvi announced the verdict.
More to follow…
|Currency
|Selling
|Buying
|US Dollar (USD)
|284.25
|283.75
|Euro (EUR)
|329.88
|329.30
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.9556
|1.9522
|British Pound (GBP)
|385.44
|384.77
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|350.33
|349.71
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|207.20
|206.83
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|184.52
|184.19
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|29.88
|29.83
|Norwegian Krone (NOK)
|28.29
|28.24
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|44.22
|44.14
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)*
|170.89
|170.59
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|221.75
|221.36
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|36.21
|36.15
|Korean Won (KRW)*
|0.2082
|0.2078
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|39.61
|39.54
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)*
|66.87
|66.75
|Thai Baht (THB)*
|8.69
|8.67
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|77.94
|77.80
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|75.77
|75.63
|Qatar Riyal (QAR)*
|78.17
|78.03
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)*
|930.11
|928.47