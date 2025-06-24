LHC rejects Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases

By Our Correspondent
4:05 pm | Jun 24, 2025
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday turned down the bail petitioned filed by PTI founder Imran Khan in eight cases related to May 9 violence.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Shehbaz Rizvi announced the verdict.

More to follow

