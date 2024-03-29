Aeon & Trisl bags top awards from Emaar and Aldar in consecutive triumphs

Aeon & Trisl Real Estate is a multinational real estate firm headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with additional offices in the United Kingdom and Pakistan.
The company recently achieved two significant milestones. Firstly, it secured the prestigious number one position award from Emaar Properties at the Annual Broker Awards 2023 held at Armani Hotel, Dubai.
This was followed by the UK operations of Aeon & Trisl, operating under the name Aeon & Trisl Investments UK, achieving another milestone for the group at the Aldar Honours Awards ceremony held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Aldar Properties is a leading developer and manager of significant projects within the Abu Dhabi Emirate, such as Al Raha Beach, Al Raha Gardens, and Yas Island. Following the strategic direction of Group CEO Mr Saleem Karsaz, Head of Sales of London operations, Mr Hasnain Bayar took the reins at Aeon & Trisl Investments as a partner in early 2023. He led the company to outstanding achievement, securing the top position and surpassing all expectations. Mr. Hasnain and the UK team's expertise has played a pivotal role in the organization's success.
Furthermore, Mr Shakir Chohan, representative of the K&S Team from the Aeon & Trisl Dubai office, recently closed one of the highest-valued luxury mansions at Lanai Islands – Tilal Al Ghaf on Hessa Street. The company's CEO, Mr. Saleem Karsaz, and his dedicated team consistently strive to elevate industry benchmarks and provide unmatched value to their clients. Aeon & Trisl also benefits from the expertise and leadership of its Chief Operating Officer in Dubai, Mr. Baber Shah, who is pivotal in driving the company's operational efficiency and strategic vision forward.
As they celebrate these historic milestones, Aeon & Trisl is thrilled to unveil the newly renovated headquarters in Dubai, a testament to their dedication to exceptional service. Thanks to the innovative designs by YOCA Interiors and the flawless execution by Pro-Active Star Technical Services, their office now boasts a fresh, modern look that reflects their commitment to excellence.
Anchored by unwavering principles of integrity, professionalism, and dedication to customer satisfaction, Aeon & Trisl stands as a beacon of excellence in the real estate arena. These remarkable milestones underscore the commitment and support of the company's partners and global sales team.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on 29 March, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.3 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.3
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.46
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.30
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
