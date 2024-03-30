'Crypto King' Sam Bankman-Fried gets 25 years for $8 billion fraud

NEW YORK - Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange and formerly known as the "Crypto King," has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for stealing $8 billion from customers.
He has also been ordered to pay $11 billion and will serve 25 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, reported US media.
According to Forbes, Sam Bankman-Fried was once a billionaire with a net worth of $26.5 billion. However, his net worth has now plummeted to zero. He was found guilty of fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering in November 2022, which led to his conviction.
Fried was accused of using customer funds from his FTX platform to pay for his luxurious lifestyle and cover losses from his hedge fund.
During the court proceedings, Sam Bankman-Fried showed no signs of genuine remorse. He admitted that mistakes were made in handling the matter but refused to acknowledge any violation of financial laws. Nicholas Roos, an assistant US attorney, argued that the defendant should receive a severe sentence because he could commit crimes again.
In November 2022, Fried resigned from his role at FTX after the company went bankrupt. Outside of court, his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, both Stanford law professors, expressed their heartbreak and vowed to continue fighting for their son.
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in open market on 30 March 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.40 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.