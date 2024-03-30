‘Savage and Hypocrite’: Sahir Ali Bagga comes down hard on Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after assault controversy

Showbiz controversies are nothing new as stars often call each other out publicly to create a lot of drama and online buzz, and lately singing sensation Sahir Ali Bagga comes down hard on music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.
Rahat, one of the greatest singers of the sub-continent, remained in the news after a viral video showed him assaulting an employee.
Weeks after the viral clips incident, Sahir Bagga took to social media and leveled accusations against Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, calling him a hypocrite.
A social media post shared his post said “Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is the biggest hypocrite and a savage person”. He further wrote “Khuda ki Lanat ho Munafiq pe”.
The singer-cum music director has not shared the exact incident and fans are clueless about what triggered him to pass such unpleasant remarks.
As the post baffles fans, some are quick to relate it to a recent controversy in which Khan was found drunk, beating his employee under the influence.
Sahir has composed several hit songs for Rahat and the duo has been working together for quite some time.
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in open market on 30 March 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.40 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.