‘Savage and Hypocrite’: Sahir Ali Bagga comes down hard on Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after assault controversy

Showbiz controversies are nothing new as stars often call each other out publicly to create a lot of drama and online buzz, and lately singing sensation Sahir Ali Bagga comes down hard on music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Rahat, one of the greatest singers of the sub-continent, remained in the news after a viral video showed him assaulting an employee.

Weeks after the viral clips incident, Sahir Bagga took to social media and leveled accusations against Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, calling him a hypocrite.

A social media post shared his post said “Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is the biggest hypocrite and a savage person”. He further wrote “Khuda ki Lanat ho Munafiq pe”.

The singer-cum music director has not shared the exact incident and fans are clueless about what triggered him to pass such unpleasant remarks.

As the post baffles fans, some are quick to relate it to a recent controversy in which Khan was found drunk, beating his employee under the influence.

Sahir has composed several hit songs for Rahat and the duo has been working together for quite some time.