Saba Qamar shows off her back tattoo in new viral video

Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse that people love to see onscreen be it in India or Pakistan.

This time around, the Baaghi star won the hearts of public with her new video which went viral in no time.

In the video, Saba flaunted her back tattoo during a video she filmed for promotion of her upcoming movie “Kamli”.

In her recent interview, Saba spilt the beans about rejecting popular Bollywood films. She revealed about rejecting popular movies “Dehli 6” and “Love Aaj Kal".

On the work front, Saba Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai.