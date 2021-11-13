Senior Pakistani actor Sohail Asghar passes away in Lahore

LAHORE – Legendary Pakistani actor Suhail Asghar passed away after a prolonged illness in the provincial capital, family sources said.

Reports said the deceased had been ill for more than a year and was hospitalized for the past week. Funeral prayers of the late actor will be offered tomorrow after Asar prayers.

Family sources revealed that Sohail underwent intestinal surgery last year and was not been well since then. Earlier, the Laag actor also took to social media to ask for prayers from fans and followers.

The legendary TV, film, and theatre actor was born in Lahore, he started his journey from Radio Pakistan and worked as Radio Jockey for more than a decade in the 80s, and later entered the TV industry. He also acted in his debut movie Murad in 2003 and overall worked in three films.

The deceased was awarded for outstanding performance at 1st Indus Drama Awards for film Murad and best actor award for the year 2002 at 12th PTV Awards.

Some of his everlasting TV serials include Khafa Khafa Zindagi (2018), Teri Meri Love Story (2016), Aap ki Kaneez (2014), Aashti (2009).