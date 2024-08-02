Aiman Khan’s dance video at beach goes viral

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are immensely talented and beloved Pakistani actors, adored as a charming celebrity couple.

Aiman Khan, a stunning television actress, is widely popular among fans. Her notable dramas include "Mohabbat Bhaar Mai Jaye," "Meri Beti," "Beqasoor," "Khali Haath," "Zindaan," "Hari Hari Churiyaan," "Ghar Titli Ka Par," "Ishq Tamasha," "Baydardi," and "Baandi."

Muneeb Butt has also starred in several successful dramas such as "Khatoon Manzil," "Kaisa Hai Naseeba," "Baandi," "Qalandar," and "Shiddat."

Both actors enjoy a substantial social media following, with Aiman Khan having 12.1 million Instagram followers and Muneeb Butt boasting 5 million followers.

The couple, blessed with two adorable daughters, Amal and Miral, often shares their family moments. Recently, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt delighted their fans with new photos and Instagram reels.

Aiman Khan posted a beautiful dance video with her husband from the beach, while Muneeb shared lovely family pictures.