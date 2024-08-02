Aiman Khan’s dance video at beach goes viral

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are immensely talented and beloved Pakistani actors, adored as a charming celebrity couple.
Aiman Khan, a stunning television actress, is widely popular among fans. Her notable dramas include "Mohabbat Bhaar Mai Jaye," "Meri Beti," "Beqasoor," "Khali Haath," "Zindaan," "Hari Hari Churiyaan," "Ghar Titli Ka Par," "Ishq Tamasha," "Baydardi," and "Baandi."
Muneeb Butt has also starred in several successful dramas such as "Khatoon Manzil," "Kaisa Hai Naseeba," "Baandi," "Qalandar," and "Shiddat."
Both actors enjoy a substantial social media following, with Aiman Khan having 12.1 million Instagram followers and Muneeb Butt boasting 5 million followers.
The couple, blessed with two adorable daughters, Amal and Miral, often shares their family moments. Recently, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt delighted their fans with new photos and Instagram reels.
Aiman Khan posted a beautiful dance video with her husband from the beach, while Muneeb shared lovely family pictures.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 2, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.65 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved up to 357.80 for buying, and 357.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.80
|357.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.