Has Aima Baig left Pakistan permanently?

Singer Aima Baig has addressed the speculations circulating on social media about her leaving the country.
Aima Baig had posted on her Instagram stories saying, “Bye Pakistan, I will miss my country very much,” which led to rumours on social media about her permanently leaving Pakistan.
In her stories, Aima Baig wrote, “May Allah accept my Umrah and keep me safe. Bye Pakistan, I will miss my country very much.”
She clarified that she is going abroad for a long period, not just for a usual one or two weeks or a few months. While she isn’t happy about leaving, she trusts that Allah will make everything right.
Following her stories, social media users began commenting that Aima Baig is permanently leaving Pakistan.
Later, Aima Baig shared multiple videos from Dubai Airport, clarifying that she is neither leaving the country permanently nor quitting music.
The singer explained that she is going abroad for work for some time.
Aima Baig mentioned that she will first perform Umrah, and then she will stay abroad for a while for her work, but she is not permanently leaving the country.
She also revealed that she is not distancing herself from music and that her original music album will be released soon.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 2, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.65 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved up to 357.80 for buying, and 357.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.80
|357.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.