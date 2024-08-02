Has Aima Baig left Pakistan permanently?

Singer Aima Baig has addressed the speculations circulating on social media about her leaving the country.

Aima Baig had posted on her Instagram stories saying, “Bye Pakistan, I will miss my country very much,” which led to rumours on social media about her permanently leaving Pakistan.

In her stories, Aima Baig wrote, “May Allah accept my Umrah and keep me safe. Bye Pakistan, I will miss my country very much.”

She clarified that she is going abroad for a long period, not just for a usual one or two weeks or a few months. While she isn’t happy about leaving, she trusts that Allah will make everything right.

Following her stories, social media users began commenting that Aima Baig is permanently leaving Pakistan.

Later, Aima Baig shared multiple videos from Dubai Airport, clarifying that she is neither leaving the country permanently nor quitting music.

The singer explained that she is going abroad for work for some time.

Aima Baig mentioned that she will first perform Umrah, and then she will stay abroad for a while for her work, but she is not permanently leaving the country.

She also revealed that she is not distancing herself from music and that her original music album will be released soon.