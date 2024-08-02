Pakistan announces free visas for Chinese citizens

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced free visas for Chinese citizens after August 14.

He announced the decision during a meeting with a 12-member Chinese delegation led by Wang Fukan.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Mohsin Naqvi, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahed Cheema, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and other high-ranking officials were also present. The Chinese delegation, consisting of representatives from 10 different ministries, visited to discuss cooperation and collaboration in various sectors following the Prime Minister’s visit to China.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang for their special support and welcomed the delegation.

Speaking with the high-level Chinese delegation, the Prime Minister stated that effective measures have been taken to ensure foolproof security for Chinese citizens in Pakistan. He mentioned that the individuals involved in the Bisham incident have been arrested and will be duly punished.

The prime minister expressed confidence that the Chinese delegation’s visit will boost investment and prove beneficial for Pakistan.

On the other hand, Wang Fukan, head of the Chinese delegation, said that technical cooperation will further strengthen the Pak-China strategic relationship, and he thanked Pakistan for the exemplary hospitality.