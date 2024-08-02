Search

Pakistan

Pakistan announces free visas for Chinese citizens

Web Desk
09:53 AM | 2 Aug, 2024
Pakistan announces free visas for Chinese citizens

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced free visas for Chinese citizens after August 14.

He announced the decision during a meeting with a 12-member Chinese delegation led by Wang Fukan.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Mohsin Naqvi, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahed Cheema, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and other high-ranking officials were also present. The Chinese delegation, consisting of representatives from 10 different ministries, visited to discuss cooperation and collaboration in various sectors following the Prime Minister’s visit to China.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang for their special support and welcomed the delegation.

Speaking with the high-level Chinese delegation, the Prime Minister stated that effective measures have been taken to ensure foolproof security for Chinese citizens in Pakistan. He mentioned that the individuals involved in the Bisham incident have been arrested and will be duly punished.

The prime minister expressed confidence that the Chinese delegation’s visit will boost investment and prove beneficial for Pakistan.

On the other hand, Wang Fukan, head of the Chinese delegation, said that technical cooperation will further strengthen the Pak-China strategic relationship, and he thanked Pakistan for the exemplary hospitality.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

09:53 AM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan announces free visas for Chinese citizens

11:35 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Rain leaves 24 dead, 17 injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

10:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Foreign journalist trying to meet Imran Khan told to leave Pakistan

09:10 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Baloch Yakjehti Committee ends protest in Gwadar?

08:42 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Pakistan to observe day of mourning over Ismail Haniyeh’s death ...

08:15 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Pakistan reacts to Iran's statement on Parachinar violence

Pakistan

01:41 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Who leaked Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s obscene video online?

03:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Pakistan Army’s ex-Lt Col Akbar Hussain convicted for inciting ...

09:24 AM | 1 Aug, 2024

Chaos in Lahore as city records heaviest rainfall in 44 years

06:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

WATCH: Heavy rains wash away Mahandri Bridge in Kaghan Valley

08:09 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

British journalist visiting Pakistan to meet Imran Khan expelled 

08:35 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

PM Shehbaz's son among 7 political figures who own IPPs in Pakistan, ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:10 AM | 2 Aug, 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: China tops medal tally with 11 golds

Gold & Silver

04:17 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Gold prices up by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 2 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 2, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.65 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved up to 357.80 for buying, and 357.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.65
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.80 357.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 184.8 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: