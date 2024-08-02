Pakistan announces free visas for Chinese citizens

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced free visas for Chinese citizens after August 14.
He announced the decision during a meeting with a 12-member Chinese delegation led by Wang Fukan.
The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Mohsin Naqvi, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahed Cheema, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.
Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and other high-ranking officials were also present. The Chinese delegation, consisting of representatives from 10 different ministries, visited to discuss cooperation and collaboration in various sectors following the Prime Minister’s visit to China.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang for their special support and welcomed the delegation.
Speaking with the high-level Chinese delegation, the Prime Minister stated that effective measures have been taken to ensure foolproof security for Chinese citizens in Pakistan. He mentioned that the individuals involved in the Bisham incident have been arrested and will be duly punished.
The prime minister expressed confidence that the Chinese delegation’s visit will boost investment and prove beneficial for Pakistan.
On the other hand, Wang Fukan, head of the Chinese delegation, said that technical cooperation will further strengthen the Pak-China strategic relationship, and he thanked Pakistan for the exemplary hospitality.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 2, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.65 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved up to 357.80 for buying, and 357.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.80
|357.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.