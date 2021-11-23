Ali Zafar leaves Mouni Roy and Mrunal Thakur awestruck with his melodious voice

Lollywood's multi-talented superstar Ali Zafar is making waves in Qatar as he is enthralling Bollywood stars with his immecable acting talent.

Wooing the beautiful ladies Mrunal Thakur and Mourni Roy, the Teefa in Trouble star left his audience mesmerised as he crooned to the famous track Jhoom at a picturesque breakfast table in Qatar

Turning to Instagram, the Dhamaka star shared a video of Zafar as he mesmerized his audience with his melodious voice. The audience included Thakur and Mourni Roy who thoroughly enjoyed Ali's performance.

In the aforementioned clip, the 41-year-old was all dressed up in a white t-shirt paired with a navy blue upper while Roy and Thakur looked equally stunning in their pink chic dresses.

On the work front, Ali Zafar and Gul Panra's electrifying Pashto song Larsha Pekhawar was immensely loved by the fans and critics.