Watch - Ali Zafar shares BTS fun video from ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ shoot
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Watch - Ali Zafar shares BTS fun video from ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ shoot
Share

Pakistani rockstar Ali Zafar and Gul Panra's electrifying Pashto song Larsha Pekhawar is undoubtedly a visual and audio treat as the song’s lingual authenticity leaves the music buffs grooving to energetic its beats.

Keeping in view the vibrant fun-filled vibe of the song, the atmosphere behind the camera was equally thrilling and full of fun light-hearted moments.

The Mela Loot Liya singer delighted his millions of fans as he shared a behind-the-scenes fun video from the shooting of his recent release on his Instagram handle.

“Some behind the scenes fun from the shoot of #larshapekhawar.”, he posted the video with caption.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

Needless to say, the charming video has left Zafar’s fans swooning. The music video has garnered over five million views on YouTube within few days 

Earlier, Zafar released a song titled Ura Mein to pay tribute to the armed forces on the occasion of Defence Day.

Ali Zafar and Gul Panra's new Pashto song wins ... 03:00 PM | 23 Sep, 2021

Rockstar Ali Zafar continues with his successful spree of wooing the music buffs with an electrifying Pashto song ...

More From This Category
Avari Group issues clarification after Mohammad ...
04:37 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
American superstar R. Kelly found guilty in sex ...
04:59 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Famous YouTubers Shomaila and Hassam part ways
04:09 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Juggan Kazim irks netizens after cringe worthy ...
02:23 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Umer Sharif leaves for US in air ambulance
12:15 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Priyanka Chopra sparks memes after her Paris ...
06:26 PM | 27 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
American superstar R. Kelly found guilty in sex trafficking trial
04:59 PM | 28 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr