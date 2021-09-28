Watch - Ali Zafar shares BTS fun video from ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ shoot

Pakistani rockstar Ali Zafar and Gul Panra's electrifying Pashto song Larsha Pekhawar is undoubtedly a visual and audio treat as the song’s lingual authenticity leaves the music buffs grooving to energetic its beats.

Keeping in view the vibrant fun-filled vibe of the song, the atmosphere behind the camera was equally thrilling and full of fun light-hearted moments.

The Mela Loot Liya singer delighted his millions of fans as he shared a behind-the-scenes fun video from the shooting of his recent release on his Instagram handle.

“Some behind the scenes fun from the shoot of #larshapekhawar.”, he posted the video with caption.

Needless to say, the charming video has left Zafar’s fans swooning. The music video has garnered over five million views on YouTube within few days

Earlier, Zafar released a song titled Ura Mein to pay tribute to the armed forces on the occasion of Defence Day.