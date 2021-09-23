Ali Zafar and Gul Panra's new Pashto song wins hearts

Rockstar Ali Zafar continues with his successful spree of wooing the music buffs with an electrifying Pashto song Larsha Pekhawar.

Featuring the drop-dead gorgeous Gul Panra and talented rap trio ‘Fortitude Pukhtoon Core’, the Channo singer dropped his version of the iconic and most celebrated Pashto folk tune.

The song release comes ahead of Pashtun culture day and the 41-year-old singer has undoubtedly delighted his fanbase with his latest endeavour.

"Here it is! LARSHA PEKHAWAR- Click on the link in bio to watch full video. Go and subscribe to my channel now and let me know how you liked it !? Poora dekh ke bataana!," the singer wrote on his Instagram handle.

Larsha Pekhawar by Ali Zafar is a visual and audio treat as it protects the song’s lingual authenticity whilst the tribute leaves the music buffs grooving to energetic beats. It is currently trending on top on YouTube.

Earlier, Zafar released a song titled Ura Mein to pay tribute to the armed forces on the occasion of Defence Day.