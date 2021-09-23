Shehbaz Sharif turns 70 

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif turned 70 today.

Sharif reportedly celebrates his 70th birthday with his close family members however PML-N workers have planned a number of ceremonies to celebrate his birthday.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also wished Sharif a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to Shahbaz Sharif who I have always looked up to as my second father. His work ethos and his will and passion to serve the downtrodden have always been my inspiration. May Allah bless him with long life, perfect health & everything good in life. Ameen”, she wrote on Twitter.

Many of the party leaders and workers have also wished him a happy and good life on his birthday.

Sharif was born on September 23 in 1951 to a Kashmiri family in the Punjab capital. His father Mian Muhammad Sharif was an Amritsar-based industrialist who migrated to Lahore after the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

He was first elected as a member of the Punjab Assembly (PA) in 1988 while entered the National Assembly in 1990. Shehbaz remained Punjab CM thrice. He went to Saudi Arabia where he spent eight years of his life in exile following the Musharaf takeover and later returned to Pakistan in 2007.