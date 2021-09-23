Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak's private video goes viral
TikTok stars Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak's latest video has left the internet into a frenzy and needless to say, the scandalous video seems to have hit a nerve amongst the masses.
Taking their adoration to another level altogether, the best friends express their friendship bond with an emotional song playing in the background.
Turning to her Instagram handle, Shah shares a cute video with her ‘girlfriend’ Sundal in the frame. The duo beam towards the camera whilst the soulful melody plays in the background and ends up giving a quick kiss to each other.
The adorable video is proof that the two social media sensations share an intimate bond and they are absolutely not shy in showcasing their affection for each other on public platforms.
In the comment section of the post, Sundal has commented: “I love you” while Hareem has reciprocated her passionate remark with “Love you too.”
Previously, Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet.
Earlier, the 11th Pakistan Achievement Awards International decided to nominate Hareem Shah for the TikTok star of the year award.
