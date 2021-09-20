Hareem Shah shares picture with her lover
Share
TikTok's controversy queen Hareem Shah has got the population fixated on her escapades ever since she has been documenting her travel diaries.
This time around, Shah had a major revelation up her sleeves as she unveiled an adorable picture of herself and 'her life'.
Hareem's declaration of love wrecked a storm on the internet as the picture spread like wildfire on social media. While the TikToker did not reveal any further details, the relationship status of her and that mystery man remains secretive.
View this post on Instagram
From a plethora of fun-filled videos to multiple shopping sprees, the TikToker has kept everyone updated regarding her Turkey vacation.
Updating her admirers with dazzling views of Turkey, Hareem's enthralling Instagram feed is full of her pictures where she can be spotted having the time of her life in the picturesque country.
View this post on Instagram
Previously, Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet.
Earlier, the 11th Pakistan Achievement Awards International decided to nominate Hareem Shah for the TikTok star of the year award.
Hareem Shah's new dance video goes viral 02:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah continues with her plethora of dancing videos as she documents her Turkey ...
- England withdraw from cricket series with Pakistan10:25 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan's best shortest format players assemble for National T20; ...07:58 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Top PR, event management agencies announce Pakistan’s first council ...07:21 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- UNGA session: FM Qureshi leaves for New York06:52 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Mirza Ishtiaq Baig included in PML-N’s economic advisory council06:12 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle wants everyone to know that Pakistan ...05:53 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Mathira claps back at trolls with an explosive statement: ‘Don’t ...04:57 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
-
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021