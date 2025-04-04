UK group launches Pakistan’s first purpose-built student accommodation for women

LONDON – A British real estate developer with a portfolio exceeding $435 million in Pakistan has announced plans to launch the country’s first purpose-built student accommodation for women. One Homes, part of One Group, is set to develop Luna in Lahore to meet the rising demand for secure, structured, and professionally managed housing for female students.

Aqib Hassan, Chief Commercial Officer of One Homes, made the announcement at a press conference in London. He was joined by Giovanni Vonfanti from Walters & Cohen Architects, along with Cindy Walters and Eren Kilic.

Aqib Hassan explained, “Luna, Lahore, will be Pakistan’s first purpose-built student accommodation for women. Our aim is to address the growing need for secure and professional housing. With approximately 2.5 million university students across Pakistan, the market for purpose-built student accommodation is estimated to be valued at $30 billion, yet there is currently no institutional competition. Luna, Lahore represents a first-mover investment opportunity.”

He continued, “This project will not only generate strong commercial returns but also contribute to measurable social progress by empowering women through access to education and safe living spaces. Designed by Walters & Cohen Architects—renowned for their award-winning projects at the universities of Oxford and Cambridge—the residence will be located in Lahore’s higher education district, within a 3.5-mile radius of 12 major universities and over 100,000 students. Approximately 1.5 million students across Pakistan currently lack access to formal housing, highlighting a significant shortfall in structured student residences. Luna is part of One Homes’ long-term strategy to develop purpose-built student accommodation throughout Pakistan and create a new institutional asset class.”

Aqib Hassan also emphasized, “This is an opportunity to make a real difference. By empowering young women and creating safe environments for them to thrive, we are investing in a brighter, more equitable future for Pakistan. This is about more than just housing; it’s about making progress.”

Giovanni Vonfanti discussed the project’s innovative design and architecture, stating that it will be the first of its kind, focusing on modern design and long-term suitability. He noted that the initial phase of the project prioritizes secure housing for female students, as this demographic is particularly impacted by the current housing shortage.

Cindy Walters shared that the project was launched after extensive research. “As a mother of two daughters who attend university, I understand the challenges women face in accessing safe and affordable housing, which limits their academic and professional opportunities. The Luna project seeks to tackle these issues directly, fostering empowerment through improved infrastructure.”