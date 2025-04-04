Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab Revises School Timings in Lahore During PSL 10 Matches

LAHORE –  The Punjab government has announced revised school timings for specific areas in Lahore to ease traffic congestion during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10) matches.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Education Department, the new timings will apply to 56 public and private schools near Gaddafi Stadium and along the designated routes of cricket teams.

Revised School Timings in Lahore

As per the revised schedule, schools in the following areas will now operate from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM during the PSL matches:

  • Gulberg
  • Model Town
  • Ichhra
  • Jail Road
  • Ferozepur Road
  • Shadman
  • Canal Road
  • Upper Mall
  • Zahoor Elahi Road

Meanwhile, schools in other parts of Lahore will continue their operations as per the regular schedule.

PSL 10 Matches in Lahore

Lahore will host multiple PSL matches between April 24 and May 18, 2025, all scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM. The much-anticipated tournament will kick off on April 11, with the opening match featuring defending champions Islamabad United against Lahore Qalandars. The grand final will take place at Gaddafi Stadium on May 18.

Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Lahore

In addition to PSL 10, Lahore is also hosting practice matches for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in the Walled City. The final match of the qualifier rounds will be played on April 19.

Staff Reporter

