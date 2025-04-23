Pakistan expresses concerns over tourist deaths in gun attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has expressed concerns over the killing of tourists in an attack in in Anantnag district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign office spokesperson has issued a statement while responding to media queries concerning the attack in Anantnag.

“We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” read the statement.

Reports said at least 28 people were killed in a shooting by unidentified assailants at the tourist destination of Pahalgam.

According to Indian media, the gunmen opened indiscriminate fire at the site and fled immediately. Kashmir Media Service reported that the attackers targeted tourists enjoying a trip to Baisaran Meadows.

Initially, five people were reported dead and 20 seriously injured. However, due to poor emergency response, the death toll rose to 20 at the scene.

Occupied Kashmir’s Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the incident tragic, calling it one of the deadliest attacks in recent years targeting tourists.

Kashmir Media Service added that despite heavy security and extra deployment in anticipation of tourist arrivals, the attack still occurred.