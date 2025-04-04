Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Bride shot dead on her wedding day in Lahore

Bride shot dead on her Wedding day in Lahore

Tragedy struck in the Mohlanwal area of Lahore as a 23-year-old woman was found shot dead just hours before her wedding. The victim, identified as Ayesha, daughter of Habeeb, was reportedly shot in the head inside her home in Aziz Colony, falling within the jurisdiction of Sundar Police Station.

Rescue teams and law enforcement officials rushed to the scene upon receiving reports. The police confirmed that the body had been shifted to the morgue for post-mortem examination. However, no arrests have been made so far, and the motive behind the killing remains unclear. Investigators are exploring all possible angles, including family disputes and personal enmities.

Meanwhile, a separate incident of gun violence was reported near the Baloki police station in Sheikhupura, where an unidentified woman was shot and killed by unknown assailants. Authorities launched a search operation to track the culprits, though no suspects have yet been apprehended.

Both cases highlight growing concerns over targeted killings and violent crimes against women. Law enforcement agencies have assured a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

