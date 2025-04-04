Wedding bells for Anmol Baloch? Nida Yasir confirms marriage rumors

Popular morning show host Nida Yasir has confirmed the long-standing rumors surrounding actress Anmol Baloch’s marriage, putting an end to speculation that has been circulating on social media for months.

Nida Yasir Congratulates Anmol Baloch on Her Marriage

During a recent episode of Good Morning Pakistan, actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir appeared as guests, discussing their personal lives, careers, and parenthood. While extending their best wishes to newlywed celebrity couples such as Kubra Khan & Gohar Rasheed and Mawra Hocane & Ameer Gilani, Nida Yasir interjected and mentioned Anmol Baloch’s name—hinting that she, too, has tied the knot. Falak Shabir seconded the statement by offering congratulations to all newlyweds.

Who is Anmol Baloch’s Husband?

Although Anmol Baloch has yet to announce her marriage officially, sources suggest that her wedding celebrations are set to begin soon after Eid-ul-Fitr. Reports indicate that her husband is Umair Baig, a businessman who is not associated with the entertainment industry. Umair is said to be the son of a well-known politician and serves as a director at Baig Companies.

Hailing from Kashmore, Sindh, Anmol Baloch made her acting debut in 2016 with the drama Kambakht Tanno. However, she gained widespread recognition for her performances in Qurbatein, Dewar-e-Shab, Ek Ladki Aam Si, and Pyar Kahani. Her recent dramas, Shiddat and Iqtidar, have further cemented her place in the industry.

Speculations About Umair Baig’s Past

Unverified reports claim that Umair Baig was previously married, though there has been no official confirmation. Despite the rumors, fans are eagerly awaiting Anmol Baloch’s response regarding her marriage.

While Nida Yasir’s remarks have fueled speculation, Anmol Baloch herself has not made any official announcement regarding her marriage. Until the actress confirms the news, fans will have to wait for an official statement to get the full details