Police officer arrested over social media post targeting President Asif Ali Zardari

A Karachi police officer has been arrested after allegedly making an obscene comment about President Asif Ali Zardari on social media. The officer, identified as Station Investigation Officer (SIO) Abrar Shah, is facing legal action under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA).

The incident occurred on April 2, 2025, when Shah reportedly shared derogatory remarks about the ailing president online. A formal complaint was lodged by Duty Officer Yaqoob of the Sukkun police station, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) under PECA. Police have also secured screenshots of the controversial post as evidence.

Following the complaint, SIO Abrar Shah was taken into custody by the Sukkun police, and the case has now been handed over to an Investigation Officer (IO) for further proceedings.

This arrest comes amid a broader crackdown on digital offences, particularly those targeting political figures and state institutions. Authorities recently registered three additional cases under PECA 2025 for alleged propaganda against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other state institutions. The cases—filed at Shahdara, Shahdara Town, and Kot Lakhpat police stations—involve serious allegations of using artificial intelligence (AI) to manipulate videos aimed at promoting an anti-state narrative.

Law enforcement agencies claim these actions are part of a coordinated effort by a political group to incite unrest online. While investigations are ongoing, no official statement has been issued by authorities or the accused officer regarding the allegations.

Staff Reporter

