IMF delegation arrives in Pakistan for corruption review

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has arrived in Pakistan to conduct a summary review of governance and corruption, focusing on the country’s reform capabilities and fiscal policies.

According to Finance Ministry sources, the IMF team will begin meetings with Pakistani officials on Monday, with discussions centered on securing the Fund’s technical assistance to enhance governance reforms.

The delegation will also assess budgetary proposals for the fiscal year 2025-26, providing technical support on governance-related matters and following up on previous consultations with Pakistani authorities.

In addition to governance reforms, the delegation is expected to hold talks on tax revenue measures, expenditure controls, and broader fiscal management strategies for the upcoming financial year. These discussions will help finalize Pakistan’s next federal budget, which is anticipated to be presented in the first week of June.

The visit comes amid Pakistan’s continued engagement with the IMF, following recent negotiations on fiscal policies and structural reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy.