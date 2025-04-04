Pakistan restores passports, CNICs of suspects in Qazi Faez Isa’s London attack case

ISLAMABAD –The Pakistani government has reinstated the canceled passports and identity cards of individuals accused of attacking former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa in London.

Last October, during his visit to Middle Temple, protesters targeted his car. Following the incident, Pakistan’s Interior Ministry ordered action against those involved and requested their extradition from the UK.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had announced the initiation of citizenship revocation proceedings against the accused, but this process has now been halted.

Individuals linked to the attack, allegedly associated with PTI, have had their identity documents restored.

It is noteworthy that in London, as Justice Isa was leaving Middle Temple, an attempt was made to block his car and open its door.