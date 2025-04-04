Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Peace in Pakistan will be protected at all costs, says Army’s top brass

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir chaired the 268th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi on Friday, said ISPR.

In a statement released, the military’s media wing said, the forum offered Fatiha and paid profound tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the citizens who have laid their lives for peace and stability in the country.

The forum received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing geo-strategic environment, emerging national security challenges, and Pakistan’s strategic response to evolving threats.

Undertaking a meticulous assessment of regional and internal security dynamics, the forum reaffirmed its resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations regardless of the cost. It reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to bringing the full force of the state against facilitators and abettors acting on the behest of hostile elements seeking to destabilize the country.

The forum reaffirmed that, “No one will be allowed to disrupt peace in Balochistan and nefarious designs of foreign-sponsored proxies including social disruptive elements and their so-called political supporters advancing their narrow political interests at the cost of stability and prosperity of Balochistan will be decisively thwarted with the unwavering support of the people of Balochistan, InshaAllah. The real face of all foreign and domestic elements, the nexus between them and their endeavours to induce chaos and thrive on it stand fully exposed and will be dealt without impunity. “

Emphasizing the swift and effective implementation of Vision Azm-e-Istehkam under the ambit of National Action Plan (NAP), the forum underscored the imperative of a whole-of-nation approach. The state apparatus and institutions will resolutely implement the law within the confines of the Constitution and no leniency and infirmity will be shown.

The COAS lauded the initiation of District Coordination Committees across Pakistan and stressed the necessity of sustained, coordinated efforts in alignment with governmental directives to expedite the implementation of NAP, ensuring seamless inter-institutional collaboration.

The army chief reiterated, “Pakistan Army will extend full support to the government and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in enforcing stringent legal measures against illicit economic activities, which are intrinsically linked to the financing of terrorism. There is no space for terrorists and their facilitators in Pakistan”.

Expressing deep concern over the persistent and egregious human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the Indian Army’s unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), the forum underscored “Pakistan’s deep and unwavering support to the just cause of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the need of sustained diplomatic engagement to highlight ongoing human rights abuses and violations on the global stage.”

The forum expressed complete solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza. Forum also reiterated unequivocal diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of Palestine.

In the end, COAS directed field commanders to uphold the highest standards of operational readiness and professional excellence, ensuring rigorous training to maintain peak combat preparedness.

