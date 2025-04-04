Pakistani novelist Alishba Khan Barech wins ‘Young Woman of the Year’ award

Pakistani novelist Alishba Khan Barech has been honored with the “Young Woman of the Year” award at the Women Changing the World Awards 2025, as announced in a press release on Friday.

The Women Changing the World Awards is a prestigious international platform recognizing outstanding women making a meaningful impact in various fields, including business, leadership, education, sustainability, innovation, and technology. The awards aim to amplify women’s voices and empower them globally.

Last month, Barech was named a finalist in the category, earning widespread appreciation across Pakistan as a moment of national pride.

According to the press release, she was officially declared the global winner on April 3 at a ceremony held at the Park Hyatt London River Thames.

She received the award from Dr. Tererai Trent, a Zimbabwean-American scholar, and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Barech’s literary work focuses on challenging dominant narratives, especially regarding Balochistan. She is recognized as Pakistan’s youngest novelist and memoirist, having written her first novel at age 11, a memoir at 14, and self-published a book by 16.

Her activism extends to serving as a UNICEF Pakistan youth ambassador for mental health and polio eradication. She is also a youth advisor to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a member of the National Youth Council. Additionally, she represents the Quetta Gladiators cricket franchise as a youth ambassador and is the first female Pashtun from Balochistan to earn a merit scholarship to the John Locke Summer University.

Expressing her gratitude, Alishba stated, “My mission has always been to rewrite the narratives that define us.” She dedicated her award to her parents, teachers, Balochistan, and Pakistan.