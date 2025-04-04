Self-sustaining ‘Sahulat on the Go’ to boost public access to essentials

The ‘Sahulat on the Go’ initiative, along with other projects by the Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority (PSBA), will operate under a self-sustaining financial model. This approach aims to ensure that the bazaars remain financially viable without needing recurring government subsidies. The initiative also seeks to promote small businesses and local entrepreneurship by providing an affordable and regulated space for vendors to sell their products.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was briefed about the ‘Sahulat on the Go’ project, which aims to make essential commodities more accessible and affordable through mobile bazaars. The project will initially launch as a pilot in Lahore before expanding to other districts. With a total investment of Rs 630.50 million, the initiative is expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 93.6 million. The government plans to introduce 14 mobile bazaars in densely populated and high-traffic areas, addressing encroachments and creating structured market spaces to enhance both accessibility and urban aesthetics. The project is scheduled for completion within three to four months, after which it will be extended to smaller Tehsils across the province.

The initiative was presented to the Chief Minister by PSBA representative Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, who has played a crucial role in modernizing market regulation efforts in Punjab. Ahmad, a chartered accountant from England and Wales and a certified business analyst from the UK, has substantial experience in public sector reform, governance, and financial restructuring. Since joining the Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company (PMBMC) in 2016, he has been instrumental in restructuring the organization, which transformed into the Punjab State Bazaars Authority (PSBA) in 2024 to enhance governance and operational efficiency.

Under his leadership, PSBA currently operates 36 permanent bazaars across 25 districts, serving nearly 50 million customers annually. These bazaars provide a clean and organized shopping environment, offering products at prices 10-30% lower than market rates. Facilities such as free electricity, parking, security, and sanitation services make them attractive and consumer-friendly alternatives to unregulated markets. Encouraged by the success of these markets, the Punjab government has approved Rs 3.433 billion for the construction of 13 new permanent Sahulat Bazaars in key locations, including Noshera, Burewala, Jalalpur, and Sangla Hill. The initiative is expected to grow further, with district administrations directed to allocate land for new bazaars in Bahawalnagar, Attock, Rahim Yar Khan, and Murree.

To ensure the sustainability of these bazaars, the government has decided to solarize all existing facilities. Following a successful pilot project at Township Bazaar, where electricity costs were reduced from Rs 1 million to Rs 100,000 per month, the government has allocated Rs 693 million to transition all Sahulat Bazaars to solar energy. This move will not only reduce operational expenses but also contribute to Punjab’s broader clean energy goals.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz praised PSBA’s performance, especially its role in providing affordable commodities during Ramadan. She also acknowledged the contributions of MNA Muhammad Afzal Khokhar for his efforts in ensuring smooth operations during the month. The Chief Minister further commended PSBA for organizing the Eid Gala celebrations from Ramadan 25 to Chaand Raat, which created a festive atmosphere in the markets and encouraged greater public engagement. She has now directed that similar cultural and community-building activities be expanded across all Sahulat Bazaars in Punjab.

The ‘Sahulat on the Go’ project aims to establish mobile bazaars at strategic locations across Lahore, including Multan Road, Hanjar Wall, Manga Mandi, Raiwind, G1 Market, Mustafa Town, Faisal Town, Moon Market, Bedian Road, Madar-e-Millat Road, Gulshan Ravi, Shahdara, Shadman, and Singhpura. Each of these mobile markets will feature around 60 stalls, providing an organized shopping experience while ensuring that essential commodities remain available at controlled prices. The government plans to replicate this model in other districts once the Lahore pilot proves successful.

To ensure smooth execution, the Chief Minister has also approved ‘seed money’ for PSBA, strengthening its institutional and operational capacity. This financial support will enable the authority to expand its mandate efficiently and oversee the swift implementation of all approved projects.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has instructed that all approved projects be completed within a strict timeframe so that the citizens of Punjab can benefit from affordable, well-regulated markets as soon as possible. The ‘Sahulat on the Go’ initiative, along with the expansion of permanent bazaars, marks a significant shift in how essential commodities are managed and distributed, reinforcing the government’s commitment to economic relief and sustainable urban development.